Venezuelan baby falls from apartment window in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) A Venezuelan baby boy fell 20 feet from an apartment window on Sunday.

Jaider Mareno, 10 months old, is in critical condition at hospital with life threatening injuries.

The incident happened at the apartment at Petit Café, Indian Walk, where the child lives with his mother and other relatives.



Police were told that around 7 p.m. the toddler’s mother was cooking when she was alerted by another child that her son had fallen.

The child was taken to the Princes Town District Health Facility, and then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The child is being kept sedated, warded in critical condition.

Officers of the Child Protection Unit and Princes Town Police are investigating the case and are expected to interview the mother, other residents and the landlord.

There were three fatal incidents involving children last week.

On Wednesday two-year-old Terracina Ariel Meena Moonilal manoeuvred her way around a barrier, ran out onto the road and into the path of a truck.

The toddler was crushed to death outside her home at Old Agua Santa Road, Wallerfield.

Also on Wednesday a four year old child was found dead at a children’s home in Sangre Grande.

On Thursday three year old Isaiah Hazel suffocated in a private school bus in Couva.

Little Isaiah was picked up around 8 a.m. and is believed to have fallen asleep while being taken to a pre-school in California.

He was discovered unresponsive in the vehicle around 3 p.m.