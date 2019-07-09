‘Death strip’ claims another life in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) When Kyle Jagroop went to the infamous Debe death strip where his neighbour Nicholas Coon had survived a car accident, he was unaware that the body still trapped in the wreck was his father Premchand Jagroop.
It was a shock that both Kyle and his uncle Naresh suffered when Jagroop’s body was taken out of Coon’s mangled Nissan Sunny B15 on Sunday night. A report stated that around 6 pm, Jagroop, 46 and Coon, 48 were driving along the M2 Ring Road. Coon was the driver and Jagroop was sitting in the front passenger seat when on reaching light pole 114, a black Nissan Primera, driven by a 25-year-old San Fernando man, travelling in the opposite direction swerved into their pathway.
It led to a head-on collision, with most of the impact crushing Jagroop in his seat. Both drivers were able to get out of their cars despite suffering serious injuries and were both taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. Jagroop was pronounced dead on the scene by District Medical Officer Dr Narinesingh.
At their Ste Madeleine home yesterday, Jagroop’s brother Lochan said that the father of one was a part-time labourer. On Sunday morning, Coon called Jagroop’s for a day’s work and they went to Siparia to install glass on windows. Lochan said they were just eight minutes away when the accident occurred.
“We were home when my last brother got a call from another neighbour, saying that our neighbour (Coon) got into an accident. My brother Naresh went down to the area to see what was going. He did not know his brother was in the car. He met the neighbour and asked who was in the car because the way he (Jagroop) was fold-up, he didn’t make him out,” Lochan said.
Kyle told Guardian Media that he was aware of how many vehicles have crashed along the stretch of road where his father was killed. However, he believed that improper driving was to blame. In 2017 the Ministry of Works and Transport had milled the corners of the road and added rumble strips to increase the traction. Addition signage to added near the dangerous curves as several fatal accidents and numerous collisions have occurred along the strip. However, accidents continue.
