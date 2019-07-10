Trinidad Councillor denies racial abuse by San Fernando Mayor

(Trinidad Guardian) PNM coun­cil­lor Vidya Mun­gal-Bisses­sar is deny­ing al­le­ga­tions by so­cial me­dia com­men­ta­tor Mar­cia Brave­boy that she was racial­ly abused by San Fer­nan­do May­or Ju­nia Re­grel­lo.

The so­cial me­dia post sug­gests that Mun­gal-Bisses­sar was shunned for her In­di­an wear and left out of im­por­tant meet­ings.

How­ev­er, Mun­gal-Bisses­sar said the ru­mours were un­true and at the San Fer­nan­do City Cor­po­ra­tion they work as a team for the bet­ter­ment of the cit­i­zens of San Fer­nan­do.

The coun­cil­lor said she has been at­tacked on so­cial me­dia be­fore and calls the post mis­chief.

“My in­tegri­ty and my sense of ho­n­our is some­thing I take pride in,” she said.

Mun­gal-Bisses­sar said she is not the on­ly per­son of East In­di­an de­cent in the coun­cil and will no used as a racial di­vide.

The coun­cil­lor said that af­ter serv­ing for six years she de­cid­ed to step down as she felt like she couldn’t ful­fill the needs of the peo­ple who elect­ed her.

“Per­haps I can step back and al­low some­one else the op­por­tu­ni­ty to meet those needs,” she said.

Mun­gal-Bisses­sar said she is grate­ful for the op­por­tu­ni­ty to serve and will con­tin­ue to do so un­der the PNM any­way she can.