Trinidad Councillor denies racial abuse by San Fernando Mayor

(Trinidad Guardian) PNM councillor Vidya Mungal-Bissessar is denying allegations by social media commentator Marcia Braveboy that she was racially abused by San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello.
The social media post suggests that Mungal-Bissessar was shunned for her Indian wear and left out of important meetings.
However, Mungal-Bissessar said the rumours were untrue and at the San Fernando City Corporation they work as a team for the betterment of the citizens of San Fernando.
The councillor said she has been attacked on social media before and calls the post mischief.
“My integrity and my sense of honour is something I take pride in,” she said.
Mungal-Bissessar said she is not the only person of East Indian decent in the council and will no used as a racial divide.
The councillor said that after serving for six years she decided to step down as she felt like she couldn’t fulfill the needs of the people who elected her.
“Perhaps I can step back and allow someone else the opportunity to meet those needs,” she said.
Mungal-Bissessar said she is grateful for the opportunity to serve and will continue to do so under the PNM anyway she can.
