(Trinidad Guardian) Po­lice and Im­mi­gra­tion of­fi­cers are search­ing for 14 per­sons who es­caped from the Im­mi­gra­tion De­ten­tion Cen­tre (IDC) in Aripo.

De­tails in­di­cate that the es­cape oc­curred be­tween 3 pm and 5 pm Wednes­day af­ter­noon dur­ing air­ing time.



IDC of­fi­cers are search­ing the perime­ter in a bushy area for the de­tainees.

Most are be­lieved to be Venezue­lan na­tion­als.

This fol­lows the es­cape of five men in April this year.

Pri­or to that, two de­tainees al­so es­caped in March.