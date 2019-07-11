Trinidad gets 110,000 rapid HIV test kits from US

(Trinidad Guardian) The US Embassy has donated 110,000 rapid HIV test kits to the Ministry of Health.
The handing over by Ambassador Joseph Mondello to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh took place Wednesday at the NIPDEC Central Warehouse, Airways Road, Chaguaramas.
The embassy says it’s part of the US Government’s continued partnership with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to combat HIV and AIDS, which amounts to US$2.5 million in funding for fiscal 2019.
“The 110,000 test kits and funding we hand over today will help ensure everyone in Trinidad and Tobago knows their HIV status, including migrants,” stated Ambassador Joseph Mondello.
“The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has made real progress toward reaching the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets, which aim for 90 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 90 percent of those diagnosed to be on treatment, and 90 percent of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.”
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has reinforced the ministry’s commitment.
“The HIV and AIDS agenda continues to be an area of focus for the Ministry of Health due to the wider socio-economic impact of the epidemic.”
The US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief’s (PEPFAR’s) established community service organizations will expand HIV testing services to key populations in Trinidad and Tobago infected and affected by HIV, including Venezuelan migrants.
Additionally, a mobile HIV testing unit operated by the Medical Research Foundation will soon begin outreach to communities throughout Trinidad.
Comments