Trinidad woman who stabbed 10-year-old sister over TV remote to stand trial

(Trinidad Express) A woman charged in 2015 with stabbing her ten-year-old sister during an alleged argument over a television remote control has been committed to stand trial before the San Fernando High Court.

Dion Cross was charged that on March 26, 2015, at Solomon Street, Vistabella, she wounded Cherise Cross with intent to do her grievous bodily harm. A six-inch knife was allegedly used.

Cherise Cross underwent emergency surgery and spent time in the intensive care unit at San Fernando General Hospital.



Dion Cross was charged by Corporal Shaun Mohammed.

State attorney Rebecca Trimm-Wright last week closed the prosecution’s case after tendering nine statements from seven witnesses.

San Fernando Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor found that a prima facie case had been made out and committed Cross to stand trial at the San Fernando High Court.

During the committal process yesterday, on the issue of her being returned to bail, defence attorney Dane Halls said Cross’s mother said that Cross had been taking her medication.

Halls also said in his interaction with her, she was lucid in her responses.

Trimm-Wright asked that conditions be imposed on her new bail.

Connor placed Cross on $75,000 bail with a $15,000 cash alternative.

Conditions include that she resides at the house of a female friend in Marabella and not go to the home of the alleged incident.

She is also to stay 100 feet away from the alleged victim and report to Marabella police station once a month.

Cross is to keep a record of these visits to the police station.