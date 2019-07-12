Trinidad zookeeper, snake reunite after shocking incident

(Trinidad Guardian) It was the re­union that many hoped for.

Zookeep­er Wal­ter Bun­yan and Al­bi­no Burmese Python on Fri­day re­unit­ed af­ter a bite that shocked many on Thurs­day.



A video post­ed on so­cial me­dia Thurs­day af­ter­noon showed Bun­yan open­ing Mus­tard’s en­clo­sure and toss­ing a rab­bit for him to eat.

Mus­tard then turned and lunged at Bun­yan bit­ing the zookeep­er in his stom­ach area.

The Em­per­or Val­ley Zoo con­firmed the in­ci­dent say­ing that Bun­yan re­ceived im­me­di­ate as­sis­tance from his “bud­dy” zookeep­er.

The “bud­dy” was present with Bun­yan dur­ing the feed­ing in keep­ing with the zoo’s pro­to­col for cer­tain an­i­mals.

Mus­tard’s jaw was re­moved forth­with from Bun­yan’s clothes and he was treat­ed for mi­nor in­juries on his stom­ach area.

On Fri­day Bun­yan re­turned to Mus­tard’s en­clo­sure and the duo patched things up.

An in­formed source said yes­ter­day’s in­ci­dent was the re­sult of “the snake’s in­stinct”.

A vet­eri­nar­i­an vis­it­ed Mus­tard Fri­day and ex­am­ined his teeth.

They were all said to be in­tact.