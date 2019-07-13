Trinidad: Cops to file manslaughter charges against driver for toddler’s death in school bus

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are moving to lay a charge of involuntary manslaughter against a Central school bus driver more than a week after a toddler died in her care.
The 31-year-old woman, who has retained a lawyer, will spend the weekend in prison as police finalise the process of laying a charge.
Police said the last set of interviews was expected to be completed yesterday following which a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions with recommendations.
“The driver did not exercise due diligence with the toddler who was entrusted in her care. As such we are moving to charge her for this,” a police source said. Once instructions are given, the woman will be charged following which she will appear in court.
The driver has been in custody since Thursday but fell ill and was taken for medical treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Last week the body of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel was found on the bus. He had apparently fallen asleep while heading to school and the driver did not notice him sleeping on the floor of the bus. The driver was supposed to drop Isaiah and his schoolmates to the Morning Star Early Childhood Centre in California, Couva.
The child remained on the bus for an entire day and it was only after the driver returned to the school that she found Isaiah’s body lying on the floor of the bus. Her school bus was not registered with the Ministry of Education. An autopsy confirmed that Hazel died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration.
His funeral took place on Wednesday.
