No charges laid against Trinidad sprinter says estranged wife

(Trinidad Guardian) Chelsea Renee, the now estranged wife of Trinidad &Tobago’s Olympic athlete Michelle-Lee Ahye, has admitted that Ahye was arrested by police because of a marital dispute but added that she did not press charges.
Last week Renee placed a now deleted post on social media with what appeared to be a mugshot of Ahye, suggesting the couple had split.
“I posted something that I should not have. It was out of anger and I let my feelings get the best of me. Michelle and I did get into an altercation and the police were called. Michelle was taken to jail, and I just want to clarify I did not press charges on Michelle… at all,” she told Guardian Media on Sunday.
Renee also said they have now been separated.
“We have been trying to work on our marriage and things have been rocky. We are separated,” she said.
Reports emerged Thursday that the Ahye was arrested on June 20 in Houston, Texas, accused of domestic abuse. She was released on June 21.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas posted that she was charged for assault.
Ahye and Renee were married in May 2018.
Ahye in a Facebook post last week said that she was “saddened and hurt” by what had happened but wished Renee the best in her future endeavours.
In 2018, Ahye won gold in the women’s 100-metre final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, becoming the first T&T athlete to do so. She also won the women’s 200 metre “B” race at the Spitzen Leichtathletik track meet in Switzerland on Tuesday.
