Trinidad actor Raymond Choo Kong found stabbed to death

(Trinidad Express) Famed local actor Raymond Choo Kong was found dead in Arima this afternoon.

He is one of seven people killed in the past 24 hours.

Choo Kong was found in Arima where he has his home and a business.

Police have confirmed that it happened at his home at Green Street, Arima.

The house is near the Arima Police Station.

Raymond Choo Kong was an award winning producer, director, and actor who has been changing the landscape of Trinidad’s theatre through comedy for the past 40 years.

He has accomplished this through Raymond Choo Kong Productions, a well-established theatre production house, which he founded. Choo Kong has received a total of 18 Cacique Awards from all categories, making him the holder of the most Cacique Awards.

Choo Kong has directed large musicals such as ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘The King and I’, and ‘Mahalia: A Gospel Musical’, for First Instinct and JCS Entertainment. He has also worked on projects in Best Village, Commercial Theatre, TTW with Dereck Walcott, Films, Commercials, Band Launches and many more.

Trinidad Weeps

Local actor and entrepreneur Raymond Choo Kong was a blessing to the community of Arima.

He was well-known for his creativity and his compassion, says Arima Mayor Lisa Roxanne Morris-Julian.



Morris-Julian said she was shocked and saddened by his death which “came as a devastating blow for myself and the thousands of burgesses”.

On social media, there was also an outpouring of grief and rage over the death of Choo Kong.

Choo Kong was found stabbed to death in the living room at his Green Street, Arima home at around noon on Monday.

Police said his body was slumped in a recliner.

Investigators said Choo Kong fought for his life as there were broken pieces of furniture in the room.

Choo Kong owned a bar located downstairs his home.

Morris-Julian said, “It is shocking. Raymond Choo Kong was an icon…it is just strange to say was. His family helped to build Arima. They were hard working and gave back a lot to the community of Arima. He stayed close to the Arima community. This is definitely a devastating blow, not only for myself, but for the thousands of burgesses in Arima. He was well-known for his creativity.”

Choo Kong’s last production was titled “Choose Your Partner Wisely…..marriage is not for everyone”.