Trinidad: Bus driver in baby Isaiah case fears for her life

(Trinidad Guardian) A 31-year-old Cen­tral bus dri­ver, who was re­leased from po­lice cus­tody on Sun­day in con­nec­tion with the death of three-year-old Isa­iah Hazel, is now fear­ful for her life.

The 31-year-old moth­er of three was re­unit­ed with her chil­dren yes­ter­day. She was ar­rest­ed four days ago.



Lit­tle Isa­iah died in the care of the bus dri­ver on Ju­ly 4.

He was found ly­ing on the floor of the bus af­ter he had ap­par­ent­ly fall­en asleep while head­ing to school. It is be­lieved that the dri­ver did not no­tice him sleep­ing on the floor of the bus. The dri­ver was sup­posed to drop Isa­iah and his school­mates to the Morn­ing Star Ear­ly Child­hood Cen­tre in Cal­i­for­nia.

Po­lice said the woman was afraid for her life and safe­ty giv­en the at­ten­tion the in­ci­dent has re­ceived.

Po­lice said a file was sent to the DPP on Sat­ur­day seek­ing in­struc­tions on whether or not the dri­ver should be charged for in­vol­un­tary manslaugh­ter.

How­ev­er, af­ter pe­rus­ing the file the DPP or­dered that the dri­ver be re­leased, pend­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

She re­tained a lawyer af­ter her ar­rest and was quizzed by sev­er­al groups of of­fi­cers in­clud­ing homi­cide. A se­nior of­fi­cer said even though the bus dri­ver was re­leased it did not mean that the case was closed.

An au­top­sy con­firmed that Isa­iah died of hy­per­ther­mia caused by ex­treme heat and de­hy­dra­tion.

The child re­mained on the closed bus for an en­tire day.