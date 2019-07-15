Trinidad: Bus driver in baby Isaiah case fears for her life

(Trinidad Guardian) A 31-year-old Central bus driver, who was released from police custody on Sunday in connection with the death of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel, is now fearful for her life.
The 31-year-old mother of three was reunited with her children yesterday. She was arrested four days ago.
Little Isaiah died in the care of the bus driver on July 4.
He was found lying on the floor of the bus after he had apparently fallen asleep while heading to school. It is believed that the driver did not notice him sleeping on the floor of the bus. The driver was supposed to drop Isaiah and his schoolmates to the Morning Star Early Childhood Centre in California.
Police said the woman was afraid for her life and safety given the attention the incident has received.
Police said a file was sent to the DPP on Saturday seeking instructions on whether or not the driver should be charged for involuntary manslaughter.
However, after perusing the file the DPP ordered that the driver be released, pending investigations.
She retained a lawyer after her arrest and was quizzed by several groups of officers including homicide. A senior officer said even though the bus driver was released it did not mean that the case was closed.
An autopsy confirmed that Isaiah died of hyperthermia caused by extreme heat and dehydration.
The child remained on the closed bus for an entire day.
Comments