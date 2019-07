(Trinidad Express) Bullets meant for a man, instead killed his girlfriend in Carenage on Sunday night.

Dead is Justine Davis, who suffered multiple bullet wounds when gunmen opened fire on Jarvis Jackman in a house at L’anse Mitan.



More than 15 rounds of ammunition were fired.

Davis, 24, died at the scene. Jackman is listed in critical condition at hospital.

Davis was one of at least five people shot and killed on Sunday night.