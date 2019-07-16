Trinidad: Body of missing security guard Chris Rivers found

(Trinidad Guardian) The decomposing body of a missing WASA security officer was found off Mafeking Branch Road, in Mayaro ending hope that the woman was still alive.
Police said the victim’s hands were bound with duct tape and investigators are probing reports that her death may be linked to a history of abuse she suffered from a former lover.
Police said they responded to an anonymous call, which led them to a forested area where they discovered the body of the missing woman around 11.30 am on Monday. The body was dressed in black pants and shirt and was lying on its back.
Because of the advanced state of decomposition the police were unable to say how she was killed but confirmed that it was a homicide and were awaiting the result of the post mortem to determine a cause of death.
Police believe that the woman’s body was dumped a few days ago because of the state of decomposition.
The victim’s mother, Roslyn Rivers, had pleaded with the police to find her missing daughter after she failed to return home from work last Monday.
The 24-year-old security officer, of El Guanapo, Rio Claro was employed with Pegasus Security Services Limited and had been stationed at the Authority’s New Grant Office. She was last seen alive after she left that office on Monday.
The victim’s mother reported that her daughter walked out of an abusive relationship last October and had been living in a state of fear.
In a previous interview, the mother said, “She would call me when she reached to work, on her way to work and when she left work. She would lock the house and hide inside whenever she was at home. The man would come looking for her. He did not want to leave her alone even though he had other women.”
A suspect was arrested prior to her body being found at Mafeking and he was expected to appear in court for breaching a protection order. Investigators have since issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who can assist them with their investigation.
WASA, in a statement, said expressed condolences to the family and friends of the security guard and hopes that they are comforted during their time of mourning.
A team of officers led by Sgt Harper, PC Patrick of Mayaro CID and officers of Eastern Division Task Force and Arouca Homicide officers Region 11 led by ASP Dhilpaul visited the crime scene.
Cpl Gillead of Arouca Homicide Region 11 is continuing investigation.
