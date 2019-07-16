Trinidad: Body of missing security guard Chris Rivers found

(Trinidad Guardian) The de­com­pos­ing body of a miss­ing WASA se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer was found off Mafek­ing Branch Road, in Ma­yaro end­ing hope that the woman was still alive.

Po­lice said the vic­tim’s hands were bound with duct tape and in­ves­ti­ga­tors are prob­ing re­ports that her death may be linked to a his­to­ry of abuse she suf­fered from a for­mer lover.



Po­lice said they re­spond­ed to an anony­mous call, which led them to a forest­ed area where they dis­cov­ered the body of the miss­ing woman around 11.30 am on Mon­day. The body was dressed in black pants and shirt and was ly­ing on its back.

Be­cause of the ad­vanced state of de­com­po­si­tion the po­lice were un­able to say how she was killed but con­firmed that it was a homi­cide and were await­ing the re­sult of the post mortem to de­ter­mine a cause of death.

Po­lice be­lieve that the woman’s body was dumped a few days ago be­cause of the state of de­com­po­si­tion.

The vic­tim’s moth­er, Roslyn Rivers, had plead­ed with the po­lice to find her miss­ing daugh­ter af­ter she failed to re­turn home from work last Mon­day.

The 24-year-old se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer, of El Gua­napo, Rio Claro was em­ployed with Pe­ga­sus Se­cu­ri­ty Ser­vices Lim­it­ed and had been sta­tioned at the Au­thor­i­ty’s New Grant Of­fice. She was last seen alive af­ter she left that of­fice on Mon­day.

The vic­tim’s moth­er re­port­ed that her daugh­ter walked out of an abu­sive re­la­tion­ship last Oc­to­ber and had been liv­ing in a state of fear.

In a pre­vi­ous in­ter­view, the moth­er said, “She would call me when she reached to work, on her way to work and when she left work. She would lock the house and hide in­side when­ev­er she was at home. The man would come look­ing for her. He did not want to leave her alone even though he had oth­er women.”

A sus­pect was ar­rest­ed pri­or to her body be­ing found at Mafek­ing and he was ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in court for breach­ing a pro­tec­tion or­der. In­ves­ti­ga­tors have since is­sued a war­rant for the ar­rest of a man who can as­sist them with their in­ves­ti­ga­tion.

WASA, in a state­ment, said ex­pressed con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly and friends of the se­cu­ri­ty guard and hopes that they are com­fort­ed dur­ing their time of mourn­ing.

A team of of­fi­cers led by Sgt Harp­er, PC Patrick of Ma­yaro CID and of­fi­cers of East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force and Arou­ca Homi­cide of­fi­cers Re­gion 11 led by ASP Dhilpaul vis­it­ed the crime scene.

Cpl Gil­lead of Arou­ca Homi­cide Re­gion 11 is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tion.