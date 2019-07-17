Trinidad family lives in cowshed for a home

(Trinidad Guardian) When a 6.8 mag­ni­tude earth­quake rocked Trinidad & Tobago a year ago, 78-year-old Sug­a­nee Sam and her daugh­ter Soo­ma­tee hud­dled to­geth­er, pray­ing that their home con­struct­ed of rust­ed gal­vanised sheets and dis­card­ed wood would not col­lapse on them.

It was a heart-pal­pi­tat­ing event sim­i­lar to what they suf­fered in 2017 when pieces of their roof blew away as Trop­i­cal Storm Bret beat down in Trinidad & Tobago.

With the 2019 rainy sea­son here, the Bar­rack­pore fam­i­ly of five be­lieves that their home is just one ad­verse weath­er away from be­ing torn apart with them in­side. While help has been hard to come by, a few Pe­nal res­i­dents are hop­ing to gath­er build­ing ma­te­ri­als to help con­struct a new home for the fam­i­ly.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Sug­a­nee’s home in the bush­es off Rig Road yes­ter­day, even their scrawny pet dogs were strug­gling to sur­vive.

They sleep un­der the fam­i­ly’s bed in a cow­shed that has been trans­formed in­to a home.

As the winds blew, the gal­vanised sheets on the roof, beat against each oth­er as it was on­ly con­crete blocks that held them down from rip­ping off.

Ig­nor­ing the noise, Sug­a­nee hob­bled to an old stove that was leak­ing gas. In the yard, Soo­ma­tee washed dish­es us­ing a plas­tic pail with rain­wa­ter on a gal­vanised ta­ble.

As they in­vit­ed us in­to their home, they sat on a bed in a shed, where they sleep at nights.

Thank­ful­ly, a bat­tery-pow­ered mos­qui­to zap­per helps to keep the blood­suck­ers away.

Soo­ma­tee’s daugh­ter Vanes­sa Ram­sa­roop, 26 and her two chil­dren, Aaron, three and Renisa, one, hud­dle to­geth­er tight­ly at nights on an­oth­er bed, which was packed with the fam­i­ly’s clothes and gro­cery.

It is in the on­ly room in their home, which is al­so the kitchen. There is no floor­ing, apart from the vinyl cov­er­ing the ground, no doors, no win­dows and the out­house bare­ly pro­vides pri­va­cy.

When the rain falls, it’s a dash to find buck­ets to catch wa­ter from the leaky roof.

“My mom and I sleep in this open area here on this old bed. Mos­qui­toes are a prob­lem so we use a mos­qui­to zap­per. That is all we can do. The bed in­side has clothes and gro­ceries on it and the dogs sleep be­low. When the rain falls, the out­side gets wet and wa­ter comes in. The roof leaks and we have to put lit­tle buck­ets and bowls to catch wa­ter. It is re­al­ly bad, but we can’t do any­thing,” Soo­ma­tee said. The moth­er and daugh­ter re­mem­bered pray­ing as strong winds from the storm ripped off gal­vanise sheets from the roof and caused their home to rock vi­o­lent­ly.

“The house is old and there is noth­ing to save. If there is an­oth­er hur­ri­cane, it is go­ing to fall and we have nowhere else to go. When the storm passed, it was hor­ri­ble and we did not know where to go. We just had to hide in a cor­ner and pray that it stopped to get an ease be­cause it was re­al breeze and heavy rain­fall. I was in­side here and got wet. I was think­ing that if this house fell, we would have run in the road and some­thing would have hap­pened to us. I start­ed to pray and said, ‘Lord, don’t let any­thing hap­pen to this house’.”

Now fight­ing back tears, she said that for the past 30 years, the fam­i­ly has known noth­ing but hard­ship. At the age of two, Soo­ma­tee’s fa­ther died, leav­ing her moth­er to care for her and her sib­lings. Strug­gling to find work in her adult years, in 2005, she be­came dis­abled when surgery to re­move fi­broids left her with a dam­aged blad­der.

With her dis­abil­i­ty grant and moth­er’s pen­sion cheque just enough to feed the fam­i­ly, Soo­ma­tee strug­gles to af­ford the adult di­a­pers she needs as a re­sult of the botched surgery.

She is cur­rent­ly en­rolled in a clin­ic at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where doc­tors ad­vised that she may have to un­der­go cor­rec­tive surgery. How­ev­er, her home is no place for the sick.

At 78, Sug­a­nee re­mains a strong woman, but a bro­ken arm years ago has left her with par­tial mo­bil­i­ty. Re­cent­ly when she fell ill, the lit­tle sav­ings that Soo­ma­tee had was used for med­i­cine.

“We need to get a new home be­cause we have noth­ing. I don’t have any mon­ey and I’m not work­ing,” she plead­ed.

Vol­un­teers are will­ing to build a two-bed­room house for the fam­i­ly and are seek­ing do­na­tions of lum­ber, ply­wood, wood­en doors, lath wood, sinks, basins, PVC pipes and fit­ting, drain­ers, gal­va­nize sheets, fas­ten­ers and win­dows.

Any­one will­ing to help can call 743-5453 or 778-4999