Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad family lives in cowshed for a home

Suganee Sam, left, and her daughter Soomatee relax in hammocks at their home in Rig Road, Barrackpore, on Tuesday.
Suganee Sam, left, and her daughter Soomatee relax in hammocks at their home in Rig Road, Barrackpore, on Tuesday.

(Trinidad Guardian) When a 6.8 mag­ni­tude earth­quake rocked Trinidad & Tobago a year ago, 78-year-old Sug­a­nee Sam and her daugh­ter Soo­ma­tee hud­dled to­geth­er, pray­ing that their home con­struct­ed of rust­ed gal­vanised sheets and dis­card­ed wood would not col­lapse on them.

It was a heart-pal­pi­tat­ing event sim­i­lar to what they suf­fered in 2017 when pieces of their roof blew away as Trop­i­cal Storm Bret beat down in Trinidad & Tobago.

With the 2019 rainy sea­son here, the Bar­rack­pore fam­i­ly of five be­lieves that their home is just one ad­verse weath­er away from be­ing torn apart with them in­side. While help has been hard to come by, a few Pe­nal res­i­dents are hop­ing to gath­er build­ing ma­te­ri­als to help con­struct a new home for the fam­i­ly.

When Guardian Me­dia vis­it­ed Sug­a­nee’s home in the bush­es off Rig Road yes­ter­day, even their scrawny pet dogs were strug­gling to sur­vive.

They sleep un­der the fam­i­ly’s bed in a cow­shed that has been trans­formed in­to a home.

As the winds blew, the gal­vanised sheets on the roof, beat against each oth­er as it was on­ly con­crete blocks that held them down from rip­ping off.

Ig­nor­ing the noise, Sug­a­nee hob­bled to an old stove that was leak­ing gas. In the yard, Soo­ma­tee washed dish­es us­ing a plas­tic pail with rain­wa­ter on a gal­vanised ta­ble.

As they in­vit­ed us in­to their home, they sat on a bed in a shed, where they sleep at nights.

Thank­ful­ly, a bat­tery-pow­ered mos­qui­to zap­per helps to keep the blood­suck­ers away.

Soo­ma­tee’s daugh­ter Vanes­sa Ram­sa­roop, 26 and her two chil­dren, Aaron, three and Renisa, one, hud­dle to­geth­er tight­ly at nights on an­oth­er bed, which was packed with the fam­i­ly’s clothes and gro­cery.

It is in the on­ly room in their home, which is al­so the kitchen. There is no floor­ing, apart from the vinyl cov­er­ing the ground, no doors, no win­dows and the out­house bare­ly pro­vides pri­va­cy.

When the rain falls, it’s a dash to find buck­ets to catch wa­ter from the leaky roof.

“My mom and I sleep in this open area here on this old bed. Mos­qui­toes are a prob­lem so we use a mos­qui­to zap­per. That is all we can do. The bed in­side has clothes and gro­ceries on it and the dogs sleep be­low. When the rain falls, the out­side gets wet and wa­ter comes in. The roof leaks and we have to put lit­tle buck­ets and bowls to catch wa­ter. It is re­al­ly bad, but we can’t do any­thing,” Soo­ma­tee said. The moth­er and daugh­ter re­mem­bered pray­ing as strong winds from the storm ripped off gal­vanise sheets from the roof and caused their home to rock vi­o­lent­ly.

“The house is old and there is noth­ing to save. If there is an­oth­er hur­ri­cane, it is go­ing to fall and we have nowhere else to go. When the storm passed, it was hor­ri­ble and we did not know where to go. We just had to hide in a cor­ner and pray that it stopped to get an ease be­cause it was re­al breeze and heavy rain­fall. I was in­side here and got wet. I was think­ing that if this house fell, we would have run in the road and some­thing would have hap­pened to us. I start­ed to pray and said, ‘Lord, don’t let any­thing hap­pen to this house’.”

Now fight­ing back tears, she said that for the past 30 years, the fam­i­ly has known noth­ing but hard­ship. At the age of two, Soo­ma­tee’s fa­ther died, leav­ing her moth­er to care for her and her sib­lings. Strug­gling to find work in her adult years, in 2005, she be­came dis­abled when surgery to re­move fi­broids left her with a dam­aged blad­der.

With her dis­abil­i­ty grant and moth­er’s pen­sion cheque just enough to feed the fam­i­ly, Soo­ma­tee strug­gles to af­ford the adult di­a­pers she needs as a re­sult of the botched surgery.

She is cur­rent­ly en­rolled in a clin­ic at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where doc­tors ad­vised that she may have to un­der­go cor­rec­tive surgery. How­ev­er, her home is no place for the sick.

At 78, Sug­a­nee re­mains a strong woman, but a bro­ken arm years ago has left her with par­tial mo­bil­i­ty. Re­cent­ly when she fell ill, the lit­tle sav­ings that Soo­ma­tee had was used for med­i­cine.

“We need to get a new home be­cause we have noth­ing. I don’t have any mon­ey and I’m not work­ing,” she plead­ed.

Vol­un­teers are will­ing to build a two-bed­room house for the fam­i­ly and are seek­ing do­na­tions of lum­ber, ply­wood, wood­en doors, lath wood, sinks, basins, PVC pipes and fit­ting, drain­ers, gal­va­nize sheets, fas­ten­ers and win­dows.

Any­one will­ing to help can call 743-5453 or 778-4999

Around the Web

More in Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad Security Minister on Choo Kong’s murder: Something not adding up

By

Trinidad: Girlfriend of missing woman’s ex-lover leads cops to body

By

Trinidad physics student makes history at US university

By

Comments

Trending