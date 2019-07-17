Trinidad: Grande man shot to death as he slept

(Trinidad Express) Sometime during the night, someone entered Vedesh Albert’s home in Sangre Grande and shot him to death.

The body of the 25-year-old was found in his bed at his home at Bois Bande Farm Road at around 8.30a.m.

The discovery was made by a visiting relative.

Albert was found covered in a blanket, lying on his side, head on pillow.

When the blanket was pulled back, it revealed multiple bullet holes to his body.

Police were later told that residents heard a volley of gunfire but did could not determine where it came from so everyone went back to sleep.