Trinidad: Senior cop, wife get bail for assault charges

(Trinidad Guardian) An Arima magistrate fixed bail in the total of $200,000 for a senior police officer and his wife who appeared in court on Wednesday on assault and malicious charges.
Acting Senior Superintendent of the Fraud Squad Unit Lindon Greenidge and his wife, Vernice Edwards Greenidge appeared before Debbie Ann Bassaw.
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on March 24, 2018, Greenidge, 56, who has 37 years of service in TTPS, allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old woman and maliciously damaged her pair of eyeglasses and cell phone.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) and an investigation was conducted. On July 15, 2019, Greenidge and his wife, Vernice Edwards Greenidge, 49, were arrested at their home. The officer was charged for assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim and malicious damages to the victim’s eyeglasses valued TT$2400 and a cellphone valued US$150.
His wife Vernice, was charged for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. All charges were laid by ASP Anthony Remmy. The magistrate fixed bail at $120,000 to cover Greenidge’s two charges, while his wife’s bail was fixed at $80,000.
The matter was adjourned to July 31.
Comments