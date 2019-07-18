Trinidad: Sleeping man was shot 8 times then tucked into bed

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are on the hunt for the killer, who not only ended the life of Videsh Albert, 25 but tucked him in bed after shooting him several times while he was asleep.
Albert, a tradesman of Farm Road, Bois Bande, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande was also awaiting the birth of his first child.
Police said that around 7:45 am on Wednesday they responded to a shooting and when they arrived at the scene saw Albert lying on his side on a bed covered in a white sheet with blood.
Upon checking, officers saw gunshots to the back of the man’s body. He was shot eight times.
Reynold Albert, the victim’s father could not control his tears.
He told Guardian Media that he left for work and before he could arrive on his jobsite he was informed of his eldest son’s death.
He added that he would normally wake Videsh to go to work, but he did not do that this morning believing that he was not going.
The father said he heard a sound like ladders knocking around 2:45 am but he did not pay any attention.
He said it was only when his younger son went to Videsh’s room and opened the door that shocking discovery was made.
Residents described Videsh as respectful and always on the right side of life. They said he was ambitious and was building his own house.
They added he was a tassa drummer and played at many functions in and out of Sangre Grande.
Police suspect that the gunman followed Videsh to his home and when he fell asleep took the opportunity to kill him.
Videsh, officers said, did not have a criminal record.
Comments