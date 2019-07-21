Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: Customs officer arrested with over $500,000 cocaine strapped to her body

The Piarco International Airport in Trinidad & Tobago
(Trinidad Newsday) A 37-year-old customs officer is expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Monday charged with the possession of cocaine with the intention of trafficking after she was arrested on Thursday morning with the drugs strapped to her body.

Police said the woman was at the airport at around 6 am when she began acting suspiciously, which alerted Customs and Excise Officers to search her and her luggage.

She was found with the drugs strapped to her body in small plastic bags.

She was taken to the Piarco Police Station where she was arrested and charged.

Newsday understands the woman who is from Las Alturas, Morvant, was assigned to the Piarco International Airport.

The drugs were 1.14 kilograms in weight and had an estimated value of TT $529,689.

