Trinidad: Mom charged with manslaughter in Isaiah’s death

(Trinidad Express) Mother of three Sherry Smart appeared in the Couva Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with manslaughter in the death of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel.

She was allowed to enter the courthouse through an area used by court staff.



And after her court appearance, Smart was shielded by police officers who prevented the media from getting close.

Smart appeared before Magistrate Christine Charles and was not called upon to enter a plea to the indictable charge.

She was granted $150,000 bail.

She was charged last week on the instructions from the Direction of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

However, only at 9a.m today did Smart come to the police station where she was processed and taken to court.

Isaiah Hazel was found in the back of a school on the afternoon of July 4.

He had been taken to school that morning but did not get off the bus at the pre-school.

An autopsy found that he died from hyperthermia and dehydration.