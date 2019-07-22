Trinidad: Wife of murdered gangster delivers baby boy, pregnant girlfriend sent home

(Trinidad Express) After hearing that Dexter “Pullskin” Joseph had been shot dead near his Laventille home last Wednesday night both his pregnant wife and another woman identified as his pregnant girlfriend experienced pains and were taken to hospital.

His wife delivered a baby boy, relatives said.

His girlfriend was treated and sent home to rest.

Joseph, 31, who was identified by police as the leader of the St Barbs branch of the Rasta City gang, and another man — Joel “Thinners” Moore, 34 of Red Hill, Morvant — were shot and killed on Wednesday night.

A third man, Jermaine King, 25, survived the shooting.

Police were told that at about 8.45 p.m., Joseph, Moore and King were with other people at Blundell Alley in Laventille when a blue Nissan AD Wagon drove past them.

A passenger began shooting, injuring Joseph, Moore and King who were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by police.

Joseph and Moore died. King survived.

The Express was told by Joseph’s relatives that his wife and girlfriend, who live near each other, began getting pains when they heard the father of their unborn children had been murdered.

Relatives of both women took them to the Port of Spain General, where Joseph’s wife was told by doctors that she was going into labour.

She was placed on a ward and around noon yesterday she delivered the boy.

The other woman was sent home after being told that she was not ready to deliver.