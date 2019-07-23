Relatives make desperate plea for help to find missing Trinidad fishermen

(Trinidad Guardian) Relatives and friends of seven fishermen lost at sea are making a desperate plea for assistance in finding them.
The men were on six boats in the Gulf of Paria around 11 pm on Monday night when pirates struck.
Seven of the nine men who were on board the six boats are still missing. Four of the vessels remain unaccounted for.
They have been identified as Leslie Deboula, Anand Rampersad, Shiva Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Justin Kissoon, Jason Baptiste, Trevor, and Alex.
Fishermen Brian Seemungal and Robbie Jaggernauth were able to make it to shore this morning and raise an alarm.
President of the Carli Bay Fishing Association Imtiaz Khan says there is currently a search by carried out by other fishermen.
Fisherman Joel Mendoza, who just left to join the search party, appealed to fishermen from other parts of the country to come out and assist.
“We need all the help we can get, anybody who can come out, please come out, ” Mendoza said.
