Trinidad crash couple to be buried together

(Trinidad Guardian) Seventeen-year-old Stacy Paul and her boyfriend Ronald Deonarine, 21, wanted to build a life with each other.
Instead, they died together and will be cremated side by side at the Shore of Peace on Wednesday.
This was confirmed by Paul’s father Paul Mathura who is still in disbelief over the tragic death of his only child.
His daughter and Deonarine, fondly called Papa, were returning to his home at Jones Street, Garth Road, Williamsville shortly before 1 am on Sunday when he lost control of his grandfather’s blue sedan.
According to a police report, the car slammed into a culvert and a lamppost. Paul died on the spot. Her body was found in the back seat.
Deonarine was taken to the hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. Deonarine was never issued a driver’s permit. His family said they were unaware that he had taken his grandfather’s car. Deonarine’s sister Ariel described them as the perfect couple who were each other’s first love.
Autopsies performed at the Forensic Sciences Centre in Port-of-Spain on Monday found they died from head injuries, said Mathura.
“This is a nightmare for me,” said Paul in a telephone interview with Guardian Media. He said someone offered to arrange counselling for him as he cannot eat or sleep.
Separate funeral services will be held at each home, but Mathura said Deonarine’s body will brought to his (Mathura) house at Garth Road after the services.
Both caskets will then be placed in the same hearse and taken to the Shore of Peace where they will be cremated in separate pyres side by side.
