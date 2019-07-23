Trinidad crash couple to be buried together

(Trinidad Guardian) Sev­en­teen-year-old Sta­cy Paul and her boyfriend Ronald De­onar­ine, 21, want­ed to build a life with each oth­er.

In­stead, they died to­geth­er and will be cre­mat­ed side by side at the Shore of Peace on Wednes­day.

This was con­firmed by Paul’s fa­ther Paul Mathu­ra who is still in dis­be­lief over the trag­ic death of his on­ly child.

His daugh­ter and De­onar­ine, fond­ly called Pa­pa, were re­turn­ing to his home at Jones Street, Garth Road, Williamsville short­ly be­fore 1 am on Sun­day when he lost con­trol of his grand­fa­ther’s blue sedan.

Ac­cord­ing to a po­lice re­port, the car slammed in­to a cul­vert and a lamp­post. Paul died on the spot. Her body was found in the back seat.

De­onar­ine was tak­en to the hos­pi­tal where he sub­se­quent­ly suc­cumbed to his in­juries. De­onar­ine was nev­er is­sued a dri­ver’s per­mit. His fam­i­ly said they were un­aware that he had tak­en his grand­fa­ther’s car. De­onar­ine’s sis­ter Ariel de­scribed them as the per­fect cou­ple who were each oth­er’s first love.

Au­top­sies per­formed at the Foren­sic Sci­ences Cen­tre in Port-of-Spain on Mon­day found they died from head in­juries, said Mathu­ra.

“This is a night­mare for me,” said Paul in a tele­phone in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia. He said some­one of­fered to arrange coun­selling for him as he can­not eat or sleep.

Sep­a­rate fu­ner­al ser­vices will be held at each home, but Mathu­ra said De­onar­ine’s body will brought to his (Mathu­ra) house at Garth Road af­ter the ser­vices.

Both cas­kets will then be placed in the same hearse and tak­en to the Shore of Peace where they will be cre­mat­ed in sep­a­rate pyres side by side.