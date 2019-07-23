Trinidad MP says targeted by gang for $$ over road projects

(Trinidad Guardian) A Government minister publicly disclosed on Monday that he had to seek police protection after a criminal gang threatened him so that he could help arrange a portion of a multi-million dollar State contract in the Moruga district.
The disclosure by Lovell Francis, a Minister in the Ministry of Education, came a few days after the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asserted that gang leaders can tender for State contracts and it was the police job to charge them for being involved in crime.
The statement by the Prime Minister is in stark contrast to that of the Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who says that State funding of criminal gangs was emboldening criminals and impeding the police’s ability to get a handle in an out-of-control gang warfare which has been blamed for the majority of the 298 murders committed this year.
Francis chose Facebook to announce a lone gang operating in his constituency has been intimidating, extorting and bullying State contractors undertaking work on the $176 million Moruga Road Rehabilitation Project.
The Moruga/Tableland MP said not only was the gang threatening his life but was also disrupting efforts to build new roads and bridges in the constituency. The MP was resolute that he was prepared to stand up against them.
Francis said the gang was not only “systematically extorting” contractors hired by the State to improve infrastructure.
“Worse, there are those who believe it is easier to turn a blind eye or make accommodations with this sort of thing. I resolutely disagree. What starts off as a parasitic infection will soon overwhelm the host,” he stated in his post.
Last July, another Government Minister Camille Robinson-Regis admitted she was “aghast” to hear that a contractor constructing the community centre in her constituency of Maloney/D’Abadie had been forced to abandon the project because of intimidation and demands for thousands of dollars in protection money.
In 2017, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan spoke out against gang members and rogue elements who had been extorting money from contractors at several State projects along the north-eastern region.
He said contractors who caved into the gang members’ demands had to pay a “coward tax.”
Sinanan had told Guardian Media that the threats by gang members had been happening at Fyzabad, La Brea, Belmont, Diego Martin and Laventille.
The reach of criminal gangs has also infiltrated regional corporations.
A Guardian Media report last week detailed how seven gangsters were able to pocket $6 m for work that was never done. In response, the Local Government Ministry has launched an audit into the claims and a report is expected by the end of August.
National Security Minister Stuart Young said on Sunday that he had to intervene after he learned that a gang leader had obtained a Cepep contract in his constituency to end the arrangement.
Last Thursday, the Prime Minister when asked directly about reports of criminal gangs getting State contracts, he had this to say, “If there are gang leaders as such, or persons in gangs, we took a long time in Parliament…we took two shots at it to pass Anti-Gang legislation…the purpose of which is to allow the police, upon being satisfied that these situations exist and these persons are engaged in criminal conduct of that nature, that the police would charge them,” Rowley said.
His position contradicts the firm position taken by the Commissioner of Police who said last week, “It is absolute madness that anybody that holds a position of authority could feel that by giving criminal elements funds and money…. [then] throw blame on the Police Service. I will not have anyone throw blame…when they are not doing their job.”
In Francis’ case, he said the gang was targeting contractors building a bridge over the Moriquite River in Basse Terre.
In a telephone interview with Guardian Media, Francis said he had reported the threats to a police station and the Police Commissioner’s office.
“The police also did a whole set of security checks which I found helpful but really galling from a person who lives in a rural community. So all of this to me is really frustrating especially when you are trying to bring progress to a community that is left behind.”
Francis said the issue of blaming the Government and police was irrelevant.
“Law enforcement has to get very serious in dealing with it and find maybe innovative and different ways in doing it. This perception that Government must somehow directly do something, then, when you put that you are accused of overreaching…you are accused of infringing upon the rule of law enforcement.”
He agreed that such gang activity could lead to contractors not accepting work in the community or the price of projects could increase because of high security costs.
Francis insisted that this was not a case of criminals obtaining Government contracts in his constituency, but a gang threatening legitimate contractors and then extorting sums of money from them.
Asked if the police were doing their job, Francis said, “It’s a little complicated. It’s not a straight forward as just going in and grab people. In this there must be some cooperation,” Francis said.
President of the T&T Contractors Association Glenn Mahabirsingh said the association had not received any reports of contractors being threatened by gangs or were being asked to pay extortion fees to undertake State work.
