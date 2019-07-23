Trinidad: Murdered man’s mom unable to come home from Canada

(Trinidad Express) The mother of 20-year-old murder victim Michael Creese may not be able to attend her son’s funeral.

Creese was shot dead last Friday night in La Horquetta.

Three others were wounded.



Relatives spoke to media at the Forensic Science Centre in St James, yesterday, and recalled that Creese was a loving, caring young man, who longed to be reunited with his mother in Canada.

He was in the process of applying for Canadian citizenship.

“All this child would talk about is joining his mother. It was mammy this, and Canada that. She is up there going through the process of getting her citizenship, and he wanted to go and join her. Right now, we are not even sure if she can come to the funeral because of that. Because there may be some stipulations in the process where she has to stay for a certain amount of time over a certain period. So she may not be able to come down and say good bye. We are hoping it will all work out thought, because she has been crying non-stop since hearing the news,” a relative said.

Creese’s mother Kaytura Creese, left Trinidad and Tobago about seven years ago.

Relatives believe that the 20-year-old man was killed for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You can ask anyone in the community, they will all say the same thing. The boy was a soft spoken and quiet person. It would always be a ‘hi’ or a ‘hello’ with him when he meets other people. Even if there is conflict, he would not want to be in it,” relatives said.

As of Monday morning, the murder toll of this country stood at 298.

The comparative toll for the same period was 308.

Last year ended with the second highest murder toll in this country’s history was recorded, with 516 killings.