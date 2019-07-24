Body washes ashore, six Trinidad fishermen still missing at sea

(Trinidad Express) The body of one of the seven fishermen thrown overboard in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night has been found.

It was discovered at daybreak on the coastline in Brickfield, a fishing village south of Carli Bay.

The identity of the body was not disclosed.

Relatives of the missing have gone to the scene.

Shrotly before midnight on Monday, pirates attacked at least six fishing vessels in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley.

The armed pirates held up the fishermen with guns and robbed them of their boats and engines before throwing them overboard.

The pirates are said to be locals.

Several were able to swim ashore.

Seven could not be found.

The missing were identified as Anand Rampersad, Shiva “Arie” Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Jason “Trevor” Baptiste, Justin Kissoon, Hemraj “Alex” Sooknanan and Leslie Dubulay.

The three who made it ashore have been identified as Brian Seemungal, Robbie Jaggernath and Dillon Mendoza.

Two of the fishing boats were found drifting at sea yesterday.

According to Jassodra Lallack, the mother of missing fisherman Hemraj Sooknanan, 19, he went out to sea on Monday evening.

She said late Monday night she was told that there were “bandits” out at sea robbing fishermen of their engines.

She said one of the fishermen who made it to shore told her the missing men were thrown overboard.

“I don’t know what to do. I’m just praying for good news that they are found alive,” Lallack said.

Shaida Khan, wife of missing fisherman Anand Rampersad, is also hoping for good news and his safe return.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, boat captain Wayne Bossierre said he had planned to go out to fish on Monday night but changed his mind.

He said, “This is not the first nor the second time this has happened. If we could get a chance to carry a legal firearm that would be nice. Fishermen should be able to protect themselves.”

When asked if he thought the fishermen were still alive, Bossierre said, “If they are in a boat…..not if they are in the water that’s for sure.”

Councillor for Orange Valley Allan Seepersad said it was very disheartening to know that fishermen going out to make an honest living for their families can come under attack by unscrupulous people.

Seepersad called on the Minister of National Security and the Attorney General to intervene in the matter.

He said there must be greater efforts to ensure the safety of citizens both on land and sea.

Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on the coastlines and on the beaches.

Seafarers are asked to be on the lookout for the missing seamen and for any suspicious activity.