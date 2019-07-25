Trinidad: Alleged gang leader, wife and bodyguards killed in massacre

(Trinidad Guardian) Homicide officers are currently on quadruple murder scene in Las Cuevas where reputed drug and gun smuggler, Vaughn ‘Sandman’ Mieres, his wife and two others were killed.
Police said high-powered assault rifles were used.
It is believed that the gunmen escaped by boat after the deadly shootings.
Police confirmed one man, identified only as “Shorto” who was reportedly behind the assasination atempt of his children in June, led the attack. He was reportedly shot and is now in police custody.
On June 12, gunmen opened fire on a vehicle transporting two of his children along Belmong Circluar Road, near Providence Girls’ Catholic School, a short distance away from the Belmont Police Station.
Three students were treated for injuries and mental trauma, after a drive-by shooting. The driver of the van transporting the children, James Gordon, of Maracas was also shot but managed to escape by running away.
Two of the injured, aged 6 and 15, were identified as Mieres’ children.
They were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for emergency treatment.
Another 18-year-old student was shot in her leg.
In May, both local and Venezuelan authorities claimed Mieres, the leader of a criminal gang, was as a key part of a human trafficking network operating between the two countries.
Relatives of migrants who have been missing when they left Güiria on board the pirogue Ana María destined for Chaguaramas, are now pointing fingers at a criminal enterprise headed by the T&T gangster that has been involved in luring women to make the dangerous trip across the Gulf of Paria. They tell stories of women being enslaved, drugged and forced into prostitution.
In September 2017, Mieres, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder Selwyn ‘Robocop’ Alexis, in October 2014. Alexis, the leader of an Enterprise, Chaguanas gang, was murdered in July 2016.
Mieres, 44, of School Street, Las Cuevas Village, appeared before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John, in the Port of Spain 8th Magistrates’ Court, and was later released on $450,000 bail.
Mieres was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home for dangerous drugs between the hours of 11 pm August 30, 2017 and 8.15 pm on August 31, 2017.
During the search police allegedly seized US$5,330, TT$1,100 in cash and several pieces of camouflage clothing.
Mieres had been arrested during the 2011 State of Emergency and was later charged with being a gang leader. He was later released on bail.
