(Trinidad Guardian) Police shot dead well-known Sea Lots gangster, Akini “Dole” Adams and injured another man during an exercise on Thursday evening.
Police said they went into the area to conduct investigations into the murders of four people in Las Cuevas.
According to police report, they confronted Adams and three other men and attempted to detain them for questioning.
Police say one of the men drew a firearm and the police responded by opening fire.
However, residents disputed the police reports, claiming that the men were unarmed. One of the men was wounded and taken by police for medical treatment while the other escaped.
Residents of Sea Lots responded angrily to the police shootings, and verbally confronted police officers at the scene.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, members of the Special Operations Response Team and several other police units were deployed to disperse the protesting residents.
Several people were arrested for obstruction and other offences.
Griffith told the residents that the police would continue to arrest them if they obstructed the officers.
Police told Guardian Media that Adams was also a suspect in the attacks on 12 Carli Bay fishermen, seven of whom were thrown overboard Tuesday night and had their boats stolen.
It is believed that one of the stolen boats was used by the killers to escape after the murders of Las Cuevas gang leader Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and two bodyguards earlier in the day.
The shooting raised fears of protests along the Beetham Highway.
However, the Minister of National Security issued a statement assuring the public that “all is back to calm in the Sea Lots area”.
“There is no need for undue anxiety to enter or exit Port-of-Spain. The Police Service and the Defence Force are on patrol in the area,” the statement said.
It added that National Minister Stuart Young met with the Chief of Defence Staff and other national security officials on the incident, with the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment being deployed on the ground in support of the Police Service, and the Coast Guard in the waters of the Sea Lots area.
Adams was held by police in March 2017 for the murder of WPC Nyasha Joseph but was subsequently released.
WPC Joseph, who was attached to the Morvant Police Station, was reported missing on March 10, 2017 after she did not appear for work and relatives tried to contact her on her cell phone without success.
Her body was found tangled in a fisherman’s net in the mouth of the Caroni River on March 15, 2017.
