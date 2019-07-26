Venezuelan woman vanishes after going to bank in Trinidad

(Trinidad Express) Police need help in locating 24-year-old Marilyn Del Velle Espinoza.

Marylin, a Venezuelan national currently residing at Icacos Village, Cedros, was last seen at First Citizen Bank, Chaguanas, around 3:25p.m, on Thursday.



She was reported missing to the Chaguanas Police Station on that same day.

Marylin, is of Spanish descent, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a fair complexion, and long red and black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a red and orange top and a pair of blue jeans and brown slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.