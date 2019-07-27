Trinidad grandma,65, shot dead by bandit

(Trinidad Express) On her 65th birthday, Merle Singh-Subero was killed by a bullet to the head.

She was standing behind a door that criminals were trying to open, when one of them fired a shot and killed her.

The criminals beat her mentally and physically challenged grandson, and took the family’s life-savings which they had planned to buy a roof for their house.

Singh-Subero’s daughter, Michelle Singh, who is also physically and mentally challenged, lay on a mattress throughout the ordeal as her mother took her last breaths a few feet away, and as the criminals beat her two sons.

“You can’t be safe in your house. You can’t go anywhere. You can’t walk in the night, because people are watching you. When they are robbing sick and people who are mentally challenged, what they will not do again? They will kill everything, even your dog”, said Singh-Subero’s grandson, Ryan Singh.