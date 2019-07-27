Trinidad: Gunning down of gangsters raises questions

(Trinidad Guardian) The military precision involved in the killing of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife and two henchmen and the made for movie getaway prompted questions from citizens whether this was the answer to the out-of-control gang violence which left a trail of bodies in the first seven months of the year.
Not only were police able to identify the gang member who was responsible for Sandman’s attack, complete with photo and motive within three hours of the killing, they also later linked it to the earlier attack of 12 Carli Bay fishermen and the police killing of Sea Lots gangster Akini “Dole” Adams.
Hours after Mieres’ dramatic killing in the early hours of Thursday, police went to Sea Lots to detain Adams, whom they identified as a suspect involved in the quadruple killing.
But questions linger about how police knew about Adams’ alleged connection.
Asked about the police operations in Sea Lots, National Security Minister Stuart Young sidestepped this question, stating that he would prefer if the TTPS speak about their operations.
“I did have a meeting with the head of security this morning and got a full briefing. But I would leave the police to answer that.”
Young also responded to claims that police executed Adams.
“I don’t know anything about the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service carrying any such attempt as you are suggesting…any assassination attempt. I know nothing of any extra-judicial killings whatsoever. At the end of the day, I trust the T&T Police Service to act within the parameters of the law. And I have always made that clear.”
Young said once the TTPS acts within the confines of the law “they will have my full support.”
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who was on the ground with his troops as Sea Lots residents protested Adams’ killing dismissed claims that Adams was killed in cold-blood by police officers.
“The concept of extra-judicial killings does not exist and it’s funny that certain persons in communities go blind and mute when certain gang members shoot at each other. But when it comes to the police, everyone seems to see something. The only execution killing is when gangs kill other gangs,” Griffith said.
During a visit to the community yesterday, residents belted out anger at the police.
“They saying how Dole and we went Las Cuevas to kill Sandman but that’s not true either…why would we do that? We not responsible for the fishermen being murdered too…them police wicked and just want to blame us for everything,” he added.
Another young man said: “Jealousy is a terrible thing you know. Them police testing our patience.”
Police sources had told Guardian Media that Adams was linked to the gun attack of Sandman in Las Cuevas on Thursday and one of the boats stolen from Carli Bay fishermen was used to escape.
Armed bandits attacked a group of 12 fishermen on Monday and seven of them were forced to jump overboard their fishing vessel.
The bodies of four victims have resurfaced while the search continues for three others.
Five of the fishermen managed to make it to safety. Six of the stolen engines were found in Sea Lots. Two of the stolen boats remain missing.
The Guardian Media team was cautioned about Sea Lots Fishing Facility and only return with police protection.
Adams’ relatives who were at Forensic also defended Adams. They claim that Adams was trying to help the Central families of the fishermen, “Dole had nothing to do with the murders. He was not a murderer. He had an idea who was behind that attack and was trying to get to the bottom of it.”
“The police pinned a lot of murders on him but he never killed anyone. He worked hard out on the seas, “ the relatives added.
But the National Security Minister said the link between Adams and the Carli Bay attack was based on intelligence.
“There are links between the unfortunate, tragic and horrific circumstances that took place with those fishermen and their engines turning up in Sea Lots. There is a link between the criminal element and a particular criminal gang element and the horrific incident that took place with those fishermen and the stealing of those engines…and I am saying…the engines turned up in Sea Lots. The police went to Sea Lots to recover the engine. I would leave it at that.”
Young said he was unaware there was a fight for sea turf involving Carli Bay fishermen.
On Friday, during a police operation arms and ammunition and drugs including an AK 47 assault rifle and over 200 rounds of ammunition were seized.
Several people were also detained for questioning and remained in custody last night.
