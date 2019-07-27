Trinidad: Slain gangster had masterminded murder of seven fishermen – MP

(Trinidad Express) Akini “Dole Chadee” Adams masterminded the murders of the seven fishermen in the Gulf of Paria on Monday night.

This was the startling revelation coming from Member of Parliament for Couva North Ramona Ramdial at a press conference on Friday.

Ramdial said “I was reliably informed by the Commissioner of Police (Gary Griffith) that (Thursday’s) operation in Sea Lots that resulted in Akini “Dole” Edams being killed (he) was the mastermind behind the robbery and murders of the seven fishermen on the high seas”

Ramdial said she was informed that a particular jetty at Sea Lots was controlled by Adams and this is where the four engines stolen from the murdered fishermen were found and suspects held.

However, in a statement issued late Friday, the police said that the investigations have not yet been concluded into the circumstances surrounding the attack on the fishermen, and that the police continues to pursue all leads in bringing this investigation to closure.

“Following this incident, the TTPS received intelligence which led officers to conclude that Akanni Adams aka ‘Dole’ of Sea Lots was a person of interest. He was among several others being sought for questioning in this matter. The police investigation is still ongoing at this time.”

Also, based on information received, police conducted a number of marine and land exercises in the Sea Lots area on Thursday, where they found and seized 6 kilogrammes of marijuana, 1 kilogram of cocaine, 278 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, a Mossberg 12 gauge pump-action shotgun and 1 bulletproof vest.

In another related joint operational anti-crime exercise on Friday in the Sea Lots area, officers found 580 grammes of marijuana.