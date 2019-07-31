Trinidad: Funeral service for Sandman, wife in Gov’t school?

(Trinidad Guardian) Minister of Education Anthony Garcia said he would “have to consider the recommendations” to determine whether or not the funeral service for reputed gangster Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres can be held at the Las Cuevas Government Primary School, on Friday.
On Tuesday a digital flyer began circulating on social media announcing the funeral service for Mieres and his wife, Alika “Letty” Dehere.
The couple was among four killed in the wee hours of July 25, when gunmen stormed their Las Cuevas home in what has been described by police as a well-orchestrated hit.
According to the flyer, the service for the couple is scheduled to take place at 2 pm and mourners are to be seated by 1.15 pm.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said he was unaware of the flyer with the arrangements for the service, but he offered no additional comment.
When contacted by Guardian Media, Garcia said no application was made to use the school for the service.
He explained that there was a procedure which has to be followed if the school is to be used. That process, the minister said, involved an application being made to the Ministry of Education’s Chief Executive Officer, which has to be approved after consultation with him, the minister.
Garcia said so far he had not seen any application but added that he would consider it if it did come before him.
There was no word on who authorised the school’s name to be used on the flyer. Mieres was among those arrested during the 2011 State of Emergency and charged with being a gang leader. He was later released.
In 2017, Mieres was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder, against Selwyn ‘Robocop’ Alexis.
Mieres, 46, was arrested then after police executed a search warrant at his home looking for drugs. At the time of his death, Mieres was free on $450,000 bail.
