Trinidad Mom of gunman who terrorised bar patrons: “They killed him for no reason’

(Trinidad Express) The mother of a man shot and killed by the police after he robbed and terrorised patrons of a bar in Phillipine last Saturday morning, says her son was innocent. She wants an investigation.

Police said Dillon Clarke, 20, and another man entered Bal’s Bar at Phillipine Road, Phillipine, and closed the doros behind them.

They began robbing patrons of cash and valuables. Patrons were ordered to lie on the ground while they were robbed.

There were eight people in the establishment, including the bar owner.

The men, one with a gun, then left the bar.

Officers of the La Romaine Police Post were on mobile patrol and responded to a report of a robbery in progress.

Police said when they approached the bar, Clarke who had been hiding in the bushes opened fire while the other man ran off. Officers fired back and Clarke was found with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police recovered a loaded pistol and a quantity of ammunition.

At the Forensic Science Centre yesterday Clarke’s mother, Adanna Clarke said: “The way they described my son as some kind of sniper is simply not true.”

She said: “He was not shooting at no police from no bushes but they just killed him for no reason.”

“I would not mind if they were telling the truth but they lied on my son,” she said.