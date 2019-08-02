Trinidad couple sleeps in tent after HDC eviction

(Trinidad Guardian) Jamal Young and his wife Nariva St Rose are sleeping under a tent in Couva after their home and shop were torn down by the Housing Development Corporation last week.
Despite their desperate circumstances, Young continues to work day and night with the hope of accumulating enough money for a proper place to live.
During an interview with Guardian Media, Young said his family has been operating the Point Lisas Fresh Fruit and Vegetables shop since 2000 which was outfitted with electricity and running water. A photograph of the shop showed a large sign, tiled floors and a wide expanse of fruits, vegetables, drinks, provisions and vending machines.
Young saved and bought a new sno-cone machine for $8,000. He grew medicinal herbs around the shop and sold roasted fish for his customers. Many came to him with ailments and he diagnosed natural remedies.
His business started to expand but earlier this year Young said another business person with government links reported him to HDC, saying he was occupying the land illegally.
“On June 18 last year, I received a notice to vacate. The letter stated that Young must submit all documents pertaining to the land occupation and housing unit at Lisas Boulevard and Southern Main Road, Couva. The HDC said if I did not submit documents, I could be evicted,” Young recalled. A few weeks later he decided to drop all the documents to the Office of the Minister of Housing Edmund Dillon.
“I submitted an affidavit from the JP saying I have occupied the land for 20 years. I submitted my electricity and water bills as well as the business registration documents. I also requested permission to upgrade,” Young said.
On May 1 this year, Young said he got an acknowledgement letter from the minister on his request to obtain permission to upgrade the premises. The letter advised Young that his request was forwarded to the HDC for attention.
Last Wednesday, while his wife was conducting sales and Young was at work, the demolition crews moved in destroying everything, Young said.
“It was traumatic that everything I worked hard for is gone. They mash up everything. This expensive chiller gone, the rain wet it and it’s not working. My sno-cone machine destroyed. All my stocks of fruits, vegetables and provisions gone. My bed, household articles, everything gone,” he wept.
Saying he was just a small man trying to make it in life, Young said his customers have been giving him the strength to cope. ADL dropped a tent for me to use in the meantime. My people are telling me to be strong. Ian Alleyne put me in touch with a lawyer. It is very unfair what happened to us,” Young said.
While he waits for legal advice, Young said he was continuing to sleep in the tent.
“I cannot leave the rest of my possessions here for someone to thief it. I am begging to get help. It is only fair that if the HDC evicts me while my case was being reviewed that they provide a place for us to live,” he said. Young said he was willing to give up his spot but he said he wanted a home of his own.
Anyone wanting to contact Young to lend assistance can call 328-5859.
