Two women charged with robbing 7 Trinidad fishermen

(Trinidad Express) Two women arrested in connection with the deadly attack on seven Couva fishermen last week, appeared before a magistrate on Wednesday charged with robbery with violence.

Loyola John, 18, of Ste Madeleine and Mya Bowrin, 19, of Gasparillo, appeared before Couva Magistrate Christine Charles, charged with seven offences each.

They were both granted $100,00 bail.

John was released, but Bowrin remained in custody until her address could be verified.

Bowrin reappeared in court on Friday.

Her Gasparillo address was verified and she was granted bail on the condition that she stay with her mother and inform the authorities of any change in address.

The matters for both women were adjourned to August 28.

The charges against the women stem from an attack in the Gulf of Paria in which ten fishermen from Carili Bay and Orange Valley were robbed of boat engines.

They were thrown overboard.

Three fishermen were able to swim to shore.

The bodies of five fishermen were found over the past week.

Two fishermen, Justin Kissoon and Jason Baptiste, are still missing.