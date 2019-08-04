Trinidad: Police obtain hidden camera video in Choo Kong’s murder

(Trinidad Express) Almost three weeks have passed since theatre actor/director Raymond Choo Kong was stabbed to death at his Arima home.

But up to yesterday evening, homicide detectives were yet to make an arrest even though they have obtained a video recording of the killing that was captured on a hidden camera in Choo Kong’s house.

However, investigators said with the aid of the recording, they were confident that an arrest will be made in the “very near future”.



That recording was obtained last week by officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigation and showed a man stabbing Choo Kong a number of times.

Officers said they “strongly believe” the killer was known to Choo Kong since he had voluntarily let the man into his Green Street home. Based on the footage, police said it appeared as though the motive for the killing was robbery.

On July 15, Choo Kong’s relatives discovered his body slumped in a chair in the living room.

The following day an autopsy conducted at the Forensic Science Centre in St James concluded that he died as a result of massive blood loss due to multiple stab wounds.

He also had several wounds to his hands and arms, which indicated he had put up a fight with his attacker.

Since the killing, several people have been questioned.