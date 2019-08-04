Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad: Young heroes battle apartment building fire

Building C, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, where fire gutted an apartment yesterday.
Building C, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, where fire gutted an apartment yesterday.

(Trinidad Guardian) Young peo­ple in Or­chid Gar­dens, Pleas­antville, were he­roes on Sat­ur­day when a fire broke out in an apart­ment build­ing on Sat­ur­day.

The fire start­ed in Build­ing C, de­scribed by po­lice as one of the hottest crime blocks in the HDC com­mu­ni­ty, at around 4.30 pm in the apart­ment of Mar­cia Hug­gins.

San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell and Councillor for Pleasantville Robert Parris and Akhila Huggins examine the damage after a fire gutted her sister’s apartment at Building C, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, yesterday.

 
Hug­gins said she had just re­turned home and was tak­ing a nap on her liv­ing room couch when she be­gan smelling smoke. When she got up, she dis­cov­ered that the bed­room was on fire. She grabbed a fire ex­tin­guish­er and tried to tack­le the blaze but the ex­tin­guish­er was not work­ing.

“I called my neigh­bour but her ex­tin­guish­er was not work­ing as well. We ran the hose up the stairs and tried to use wa­ter but there was not enough pres­sure to reach up­stairs,” she said.

It was then the young peo­ple from the com­mu­ni­ty rushed to her aid. Led by the An­drews broth­ers, they quick­ly formed a buck­et brigade and be­gan dous­ing the flames be­fore they could spread to oth­er apart­ments. Fire of­fi­cers took more than half an hour to re­spond even though the Mon Re­pos Fire Head­quar­ters is just over a mile away.

Hug­gins said she was grate­ful to those who as­sist­ed. At least three oth­er apart­ments were af­fect­ed by the blaze. Two were wa­ter­logged and an­oth­er sus­tained heat dam­age.

San Fer­nan­do East MP Ran­dal Mitchell and coun­cil­lor Robert Par­ris, who has been a fa­ther fig­ure for the young peo­ple, were on the scene with­in min­utes.

Par­ris said he was proud of the young peo­ple, many of whom had stig­ma­tized be­cause of crime. He said they were of­ten not hired be­cause of that stig­ma, even though many of them are will­ing to work and change their lives.

Mitchell said he had spo­ken to of­fi­cials from HDC and arrange­ments are be­ing made to pro­vide al­ter­na­tive ac­com­mo­da­tion for the dis­placed fam­i­lies. Asked about struc­tur­al de­fects at the apart­ment build­ing, Mitchell said he had been bom­bard­ed with com­plaints about con­di­tions. He said the HDC is do­ing a scope of works to have the apart­ments up­grad­ed and plumb­ing re­pairs will al­so be done.

Kevon An­drews, who led the buck­et brigade, said he was thank­ful that every­one came to­geth­er to help out.

“All we need is love and uni­ty you know. All I want is to come to­geth­er as one peo­ple,” he said.

An­drews said the 16 young peo­ple who were part of the res­cue ef­fect felt sat­is­fied that they had made a pos­i­tive dif­fer­ence in the lives of four fam­i­lies.

Around the Web

More in Trinidad & Tobago News

Trinidad man charged with murders of five fishermen

By

Trinidad man murdered weeks before wedding, day after uncle killed

By

Trinidad: Four people charged with robbery, murder of Fisherman

By

Comments

Trending