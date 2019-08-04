Trinidad: Young heroes battle apartment building fire

(Trinidad Guardian) Young people in Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville, were heroes on Saturday when a fire broke out in an apartment building on Saturday.
The fire started in Building C, described by police as one of the hottest crime blocks in the HDC community, at around 4.30 pm in the apartment of Marcia Huggins.
Huggins said she had just returned home and was taking a nap on her living room couch when she began smelling smoke. When she got up, she discovered that the bedroom was on fire. She grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to tackle the blaze but the extinguisher was not working.
“I called my neighbour but her extinguisher was not working as well. We ran the hose up the stairs and tried to use water but there was not enough pressure to reach upstairs,” she said.
It was then the young people from the community rushed to her aid. Led by the Andrews brothers, they quickly formed a bucket brigade and began dousing the flames before they could spread to other apartments. Fire officers took more than half an hour to respond even though the Mon Repos Fire Headquarters is just over a mile away.
Huggins said she was grateful to those who assisted. At least three other apartments were affected by the blaze. Two were waterlogged and another sustained heat damage.
San Fernando East MP Randal Mitchell and councillor Robert Parris, who has been a father figure for the young people, were on the scene within minutes.
Parris said he was proud of the young people, many of whom had stigmatized because of crime. He said they were often not hired because of that stigma, even though many of them are willing to work and change their lives.
Mitchell said he had spoken to officials from HDC and arrangements are being made to provide alternative accommodation for the displaced families. Asked about structural defects at the apartment building, Mitchell said he had been bombarded with complaints about conditions. He said the HDC is doing a scope of works to have the apartments upgraded and plumbing repairs will also be done.
Kevon Andrews, who led the bucket brigade, said he was thankful that everyone came together to help out.
“All we need is love and unity you know. All I want is to come together as one people,” he said.
Andrews said the 16 young people who were part of the rescue effect felt satisfied that they had made a positive difference in the lives of four families.
