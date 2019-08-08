Trinidad minister, husband arrested for misappropriation of funds

(Trinidad Express) Minister of Public Administration Marlene McDonald and her husband have been arrested.

The Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South was taken into police custody early today.

The arrests were made at the couple’s home at around 4a.m. by police executing a search warrant.

The detention came after police went to the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard with an investigation file on Tuesday.

McDonald, a Cabinet minister, is being investigated on the allegation of misappropriation of public funds.

The Express was told that McDonald, who is with Fraud Squad officers, is being treated for a medical issue at hospital at this time.

On June 1, 2017, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley advised then President Anthony Carmona to revoke the appointment of McDonald who was then Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

McDonald had only recently been sworn in as Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities after a sixteen month period of absence from the Cabinet.

Why was MacDonald fired then?

McDonald met with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley the morning of her firing, as a result of the controversy caused by her choice of guests attending her swearing-in ceremony at the President’s House in St Ann’s days before.

The commotion surrounds the presence of reputed “community leader” Cedric “Burkie” Burke, who accompanied contractor Kenroy Dopwell to the event.

Senior elements of the national security community had expressed alarm at the presence of Burke, who has been engaging their attention.

Not only was he present, but Burke was introduced by her to the President and posed for pictures with Carmona Carmona.

On August 2, Rowley reappointed McDonald, to the post of Minister of Public Administration.