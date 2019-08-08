Trinidad: Viral traffic ticket photo is a ‘demo’

(Trinidad Newsday) A social media post featuring a traffic ticket allegedly received via mail is a demo.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan confirmed to Newsday today that Government hasn’t yet begun mailing traffic tickets to violators.

He said the ministry had a meeting today with about 150 stakeholders including the Judiciary, the police and TTPost. He suggested the viral post may have stemmed from that meeting, even though the ministry had requested attendees to keep the information confidential.

He added that the aim is to have the process implemented by the end of September or October.

The plan to mail tickets for traffic violations, including breaking stop lights and speeding, was first announced last December by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and was supposed to have been implemented since February. Al-Rawi had said then that this system would help clear up to 140,000 traffic offences cases in the magistrates’ court leaving magistrates to do magistrates’ work.

When the system is fully implemented, violators will also be able to pay their traffic tickets via the online CourtPay portal.