Trinidad: Cricket umpire Carlton Best killed by carjackers

(Trinidad Guardian) The local cricketing fraternity was thrown into shock with the news that cricket umpire Carlton Best was killed by robbers at the age of 38.
It is understood that Best a resident of Sangre Grande went missing two days ago and his relatives reported this to the police who went in search of him. A body was found just after midnight on Wednesday in the Aranguez area and his relatives were called in to identify. To their horror it was Carlton and an autopsy has been ordered for Friday to determine the cause of his death.
It is alleged that he was robbed of his Nissan Sylphy vehicle and thrown out of it. Police indicated that there were no marks on violence on his person, so the autopsy will determine the cause of death of the soft-spoken taxi driver.
President of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB), Azim Bassarath in an immediate response said it was a sad day for the cricketing family. “We are deeply saddened by the news of Carlton’s passing.” Bassarath who was a former umpire said that Best had a bright future ahead of him. “We all knew of his worth as an umpire. He was dedicated to the craft and was making great strides and this will leave all of us poorer. We want to take this time to wish his family God’s blessings and comfort at this time.”
The Sangre Grande Sports community extends sincere condolences to the family, friends and the cricketing fraternity, on the passing our region’s Umpire Carlton Best. Your defining moment was when you made us all proud by placing 3rd in the Caribbean with a score of 97% in the 2017 West Indian Cricket Umpires Association (WICUA) Practical and Oral Examinations. Your legacy will live on.
His friends on Facebook is also paying tribute to him.
