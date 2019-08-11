Criminal probe of Trinidad Minister widens

(Trinidad Guardian) The criminal investigation of Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald and her companion widened on Friday as police investigators have unearthed new information.
This came as the chorus for her removal as a senior Cabinet minister gained momentum.
McDonald, the MP for Port-of-Spain South and a deputy political leader of the ruling PNM, and Michael Carew were arrested after police swooped down on their Valley View, Maracas/St Joseph home early Thursday.
Defence attorney Pamela Elder told members of the media on Friday night that her client will remain in police custody until the interviews with Carew are completed, which was expected to be yesterday.
She said McDonald became incensed by some of the questions which she considered offensive.
Police officers led McDonald out of the building while the media was speaking to her attorney. McDonald stumbled on the steps and they ushered her into a waiting SUV. Long-time supporter Christine Levia, also known as Twiggy, was outside the building and shouted at the police to let “her minister” go home.
Police began questioning McDonald and Carew on Thursday evening at the St Joseph Police Station and that process continued for most of Friday as McDonald and Carew were taken to the head office of the Professional Standards Bureau, at Matco Building, in Port-of-Spain around 8 am.
McDonald and Carew will remain in police custody until investigators seek advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether there was sufficient evidence to support the possibility of criminal charges.
Suspects are usually detained for 48 hours and released if police cannot gather enough evidence to file charges but that period can be extended in some circumstances.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told Guardian Media that he would await the outcome of the police investigation before making any decision. He said he did not intend to speculate as he was not an “impatient person.”
McDonald had twice been fired as a government minister by Rowley over allegations of misconduct — once when she recommended state housing for Carew as Minister of Housing in 2016 and after she invited a reputed gang leader to her swearing-in as a government minister at President’s House in 2017.
Rowley had re-appointed her to his Cabinet after the Integrity Commission had cleared McDonald in relation to the claims that she influenced the award of funds to the Calabar Foundation linked to her husband and defended his decision even though a police investigation into the same matter had not been completed.
