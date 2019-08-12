Trinidad PM fires corruption-accused Marlene…again

(Trinidad Express) The Government has been reliably informed that based on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service shall be charging Minister of Public Administration.

Marlene McDonald is being charged with conspiracy to defraud the Government, money laundering, and misbehaviour in public office.

In a statement issued at 12:49a.m. today, the Communications Ministry stated that based on this latest development Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will be advising the President to revoke McDonald’s appointment as Minister of Public Administration.

A new Minister of Public Administration will be announced.

Government’s statement came hours before the TTPS announced this morning that McDonald was going to be charged along with four others, Michael Carew, Victor McEachrane, Wayne Anthony and Edgar Zephrine.

They are all being charged with several offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering.

McDonald is also charged with offences of misbehaviour in public office.

The five were arrested between last Thursday and Friday.

The investigaton into allegations of corruption committed during the period 2008 and 2009 began in 2016, and were carried out by Ag. ACP Toteram Dookie and a team of officers of the fraud squad.

These accused are expected to appear before the Port of Spain Magistrates Court today.