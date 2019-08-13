Trinidad: Sergeant arrested, beats wife inside police station

(Trinidad Guardian) A Police Sergeant was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly attacked his wife inside a police station where she went to make a report that he had threatened to kill her.
According to police, around 8.45p pm on Sunday, a 53-year-old Chaguanas woman went to the San Juan Police station and reported that during an argument with her husband, who is a police sergeant, he threatened to shoot and kill her.
Moments after she left the building, officers inside heard a woman screaming and saw a young woman run into the station, begging for assistance for her mother.
Responding officers saw the senior policeman dragging his victim along the street and intervened.
The woman was taken back into the station where, according to the station diary report, the senior officer attacked her again.
He was then “escorted” out of the building.
Shortly after, the officers were told of a man outside the building trying to damage the tyre of a car parked in front of the station.
When they investigated, they again found the sergeant trying to damage the vehicle and tried to subdue him.
He allegedly began fighting back and was eventually arrested and taken into holding at the station.
The officers searched his private vehicle, which was parked nearby and found a pistol with three magazines and 27 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
