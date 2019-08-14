Rowley fires Marlene as deputy PNM political leader

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister and Political Leader of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Dr Keith Rowley has revoked the appointment of Marlene McDonald as the deputy political leader of the PNM.
Dr Rowley made the announcement via his Facebook page.
“As The Political Leader of the People’s National Movement, I have today revoked the appointment of Ms Marlene McDonald as Deputy Political Leader of the PNM,” the statement said.
McDonald was one of four deputy political leaders of the PNM, together with the THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and party stalwart Joan Yuille-Williams.
McDonald was removed as Minister of Public Administration on Monday, with the Office of the Prime Minister announcing that Prime Minister DR Keith Rowley would take up the portfolio.
The new position was initially earmarked for Government Senator Garvin Simonette but the swearing-in ceremony was ‘postponed’ in light of new minister in light of ‘new information’.
Shortly after the government had announced its decision to appoint Simonette as McDonald’s replacement, pictures began circulating of a 2014 mugshot of Simonette from the Brevard County’s police officer in Oklahoma, USA.
The arrest record said the booking relates to a charge for driving under the influence.
Simonette resigned as a Senator Monday afternoon.
Comments