Trinidad police link midday Maraval murder to Sandman’s killing

(Trinidad Guardian) One man is dead and another injured during a drive-by shooting near the basketball court in Maraval just a stone’s throw away from Diego Martin East MP office Colm Imbert.
The deceased has been identified as Shaquille also known as ‘Papa’.
The other wounded man was taken to the hospital.
Preliminary reports stated that Shaquille was driving out onto the Morne Coco Road at about 12.20 pm when a heavily tinted silver SUV drove past and its occupants opened fire. Shaquille died behind the steering wheel.
Police believe it’s a reprisal shooting for Vaughn ‘Sandman’ Mieres, his wife, Alika “Letty” Dehere and two others’ murder that occurred at his Las Cuevas home on July 25.
Mieres, 44, was known as a Kingpin, a reputed drug and gun smuggler.
It is believed that the killings were linked to an incident in June where there was an attempt on the lives of two of Mieres’ children.
Police said they received information that Mieres found out who were the masterminds and henchmen involved in that attack and were suspected to be planning “deadly revenge”.
On June 12, gunmen opened fire on a vehicle transporting two of Mieres’ children along Belmont Circular Road, near Providence Girls’ Catholic School, a short distance away from the Belmont Police Station.
Three students were treated for injuries and mental trauma, after the drive-by shooting.
The driver of the van transporting the children, James Gordon, of Maracas was also shot but managed to escape by running away.
Two of the injured, aged six and 15, were identified as Mieres’ children.
They were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital for emergency treatment.
Another 18-year-old student was shot in her leg.
Mieres was accused of being the one behind July 19 drive-by shooting in Maraval where two men were killed.
That shooting occurred at 11.45 pm in Maraval.
Ian Sharpe and Keon Timothy were liming near to a basketball court along Morne Coco Road when a vehicle drove by and the occupants opened fire on them.
Both men were taken for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries.
