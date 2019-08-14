Trinidad women charged for ganja in Tobago

(Trinidad Newsday) Cathy-Ann Belfon and Michelle Belfon-Hackett appeared before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court charged with possession on 749 grams of marijuana on Monday afternoon.

Both women pleaded not guilty before second court magistrate Duane Murray.

According to police reports, members of the Tobago Divisional Task Force and Canine Unit executed a dangerous-drug search warrant at a house at Beverley Hills, Bethel, last Saturday.

The suspect was not home at the time, but two women from Trinidad were present. Belfon-Hackett was visiting from Trinidad at the time.

The police searched the yard and found nothing illegal. They then searched the house, and found a small digital scale and a black plastic bag containing two blocks of marijuana beneath the kitchen sink.

The women were arrested and released after securing bail of $50,000.

The matter was adjourned to September 23.

Police are searching for a third suspect.