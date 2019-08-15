Trinidad: Marlene still in custody after bail, co-accused released

(Trinidad Guardian) Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene McDonald remained under police custody at the St Clair Medical Centre, even though her $2 million bail bond had been granted.
“As far as I have been told the (bail) process at the court has been completed. It is just for the officers to visit her at the hospital and complete the process,” McDonald’s attorney Pamela Elder, SC told Guardian Media in a telephone interview around 4 pm on Wednesday.
But up to 6 pm, McDonald was still warded at the medical institution waiting to sign off the relevant documents.
“We are getting there. It is crawling,” Elder said.
On Tuesday, Elder complained about the slow process of securing bail for McDonald which she described as “tedious, slow and antiquated.”
Elder said McDonald’s bail was granted by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, Elder said.
However, she could not say if one bailor or several bailors stood her client’s bail.
“I don’t know. I don’t have those details.”
Guardian Media understands that the hiccup in getting final approval now lies in the hands of the prison authorities.
McDonald’s bail documents were transmitted to the Golden Grove Prison yesterday for authorities there to stamp the documents before returning them to the hospital for the former minister to be released from custody.
On Monday, McDonald complained of feeling unwell hours after being charged with seven corruption-related offences and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
McDonald was fired for a third time as a government minister after she was charged and sacked of her position as deputy political leader of the PNM on Tuesday by Prime Minister and political leader Dr Keith Rowley.
Elder denounced reports that once McDonald was discharged by her doctors she may have to be taken to court so the charges could be read to her.
McDonald faced three charges of misbehaviour in public office, three charges of conspiracy to defraud the state of T&T and one charge of money laundering, as Elder stood for her in absentia.
Elder said McDonald was remanded to reappear before the court on September 9.
Meanwhile, it was another long day of frustrating waiting for McDonald’s co-accused, as only one of the three men charged alongside her was able to access bail on Wednesday.
Former chairman of the National Commission for Self-Help Edgar Zephyrine walked out of the Port-of-Spain Prison into a waiting SUV shortly after 1 pm.
He did not stop to take any questions after leaving the prison escorted by an officer.
Zephyrine had been placed on $1 million bail during Monday’s hearing. Zephyrine, 75, of Flagstaff Hill, St James faces 28 out of the 49 charges in the matter — one conspiracy charge and 27 offences of money laundering.
McDonald’s long-time companion Michael Carew, 72, and Wayne Anthony, 66 were not so fortunate as they once again spent another evening in prison as their bail applications were not processed.
On Monday, Victor McEachrane was able to secure bail to the sum of $400,000 with his wife Cheryl McEachrane standing as his surety.
McEachrane, 65, of La Florissante in D’Abadie and Sou Sou Lands, Tobago, faces six charges in the matter.
Attorneys for Carew and Wayne Anthony, Senior Counsel Pamela Elder and Frank Peterson had both stated that the bail processing appeared to be a bit slow on Tuesday as the bailors did their respective checks on the deeds presented to secure bail for the accused. The process continued to laboured on Wednesday.
Carew, 72, faced eight charges —five for money laundering and three for conspiracy to defraud the state of T&T. He was placed on $500,000 bail.
Anthony, 66, of Santa Margarita, St Augustine, faced one charge of money laundering was placed on $100,000 bail.
