Trinidad gets kangaroos

(Trinidad Express) The Emperor Valley Zoo has four new additions.

Four red kangaroos have been brought in from a facility in Texas, USA.

The animals, two males and two females, arrived on Friday night and have been on display for the past few days. They have not yet been named as the zoo says a competition will be held for the public to choose names.

Agriculture Minister Clarance Rambharat said the four animals are from a line of red kangaroos bred and raised in captivity in the US for the purpose of research and education.

“Red kangaroos mature at age four when their standing height would be about six feet (males) and five feet (females).”

He said the history, physical structure, reproduction and other aspects of kangaroos (marsupials) are an important part of education and research and the kangaroos would be available to local veterinarian students and anyone else with an interest in marsupials.

Red Kangaroos are the largest marsupials in the world and can reach up to 200 pounds. They are herbivores and have long, powerful hind legs and feet. They can run at speeds over 35 miles per hour.