Two students open fire at Colorado school, killing 1, wounding 7

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., (Reuters) – Two male students armed with handguns burst into a Denver-area science and technology school and opened fire yesterday, killing one classmate and wounding seven others before being taken into custody, law enforcement officials said.

Several of the surviving victims of the attack at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) School in Highlands Ranch, a Denver suburb, were initially listed in critical condition at local hospitals and in surgery, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said at a briefing.

An 18-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene, Spurlock said a short time later.

“Two individuals walked into the STEM school, got deep inside the school, and engaged students in two separate locations,” Spurlock said.

He told Reuters in a brief interview that the suspects, each armed with a handgun, opened fire in two separate classrooms. They were identified only as two male students of the school, one an adult and the other under age 18. The school serves students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Television images showed police vehicles gathered outside a suburban house about 2 miles from the school, where one of the suspect was believed to live.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school, located about 25 miles (40 km) south of Denver, within two minutes of the first reports, Spurlock said, and “engaged the suspects.”

Law enforcement officials declined to comment on a possible motive for the rampage, saying it was too early in the course of the investigation, which was being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting.

The shooting occurred less than a month after the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in nearby Littleton, about five miles (8 km) from the Highlands Ranch school. In 1999, two Columbine students killed 13 people there before committing suicide in what remains one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.