What has happened to the increase for NIS pensioners?

Dear Editor,

Since January, NIS pensioners were granted an increase in their pension and, to date, nothing has been done. This is the first time that this ever happened to us poor pensioners. My aunt, who resides in London and receives a pension, has not been paid her arrears for 2018 and this will now compound the situation for 2019.

This is a serious matter and should not be swept under the carpet but must be taken seriously.

I hope the Minister of Finance is taking note.

Yours faithfully,

Nadia Singh